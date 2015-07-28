WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter is due to meet with senior military leaders on Thursday
to map out his budget priorities for the coming year, the
Pentagon's chief weapons buyer said on Tuesday.
"It's going to be a chance for the secretary to meet with
all the leadership from the co-coms (combatant commands) and the
services and talk about some of the choices that we're facing on
the budget," Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters
at an industry conference.
Deputy Secretary Robert Work, speaking about the tight
budget at the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation at the end
of June, said Carter's guidance would help the military services
chart out how to free up resources for "higher priority missions
such as nuclear, space, cyber, et cetera."
Carter's Senior Leadership Council includes the combatant
commanders, the military service chiefs and other top Defense
Department officials.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other top
weapons makers are scrambling to carry out acquisitions and drum
up new foreign military sales to offset a drop in U.S. military
spending in recent years. Most companies expect spending to
bottom out in 2015 and begin rising again next year.
"This is the venue where he disseminates his budget
guidance," said Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.
Kendall said the meeting would touch on key innovation
priorities as well as the larger budget outlook.
(Reporting by David Alexander and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Bernard Orr)