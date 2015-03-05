(refiles to add first name, title)
WASHINGTON, March 5 Cyber attacks on U.S.
weapons programs and manufacturers are a "pervasive" problem
that requires greater attention, the top U.S. arms buyer said
Thursday, saying that he would add cybersecurity to new
acquisition guidelines for the industry.
"It's about the security of our weapons systems themselves
and everything that touches them. It's a pervasive problem and I
think we have to pay a lot more attention to it," Defense
Undersecretary Frank Kendall told Reuters after a a speech to
the American Society of Naval Engineers in Washington.
Kendall said he planned to add cybersecurity to the next
phase of his "better buying power" initiative, and was also
working on a special section on cybersecurity requirements to be
added to the Pentagon's guideline for buying weapons systems.
