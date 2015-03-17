WASHINGTON, March 17 The U.S. Defense Department is setting up a new panel to study electronic warfare needs across the U.S. military and make strategic recommendations to ensure the United States retains its competitive edge, a top Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

The panel will be co-chaired by Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall and Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Deputy Secretary Robert Work told a conference hosted by McAleese & Associates and Credit Suisse.

Work said the United States still had greater capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum than potential adversaries, but said there are concerns that other countries were investing heavily and making strides in matching U.S. technology.

"We still have a lead, but I think that lead is diminishing rapidly," Work told the conference.

The Navy is nearing the end of a separate study of electronic warfare requirements across the military services. A top admiral last week said the study would likely point to the need for more Boeing Co EA-18G electronic attack jets, which are currently being delivered to the Navy.

