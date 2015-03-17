(Adds quotes from Pentagon chief arms buyer)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The U.S. Defense Department
has set up a new panel to study electronic warfare needs across
the U.S. military and make recommendations to ensure the United
States retains its competitive edge, a top Pentagon official
said on Tuesday.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall and Admiral James
Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will
chair the panel, Deputy Secretary Robert Work told a conference
hosted by McAleese & Associates and Credit Suisse.
Work said the United States still had greater capabilities
in the electromagnetic spectrum than potential adversaries, but
other countries were investing heavily.
"We still have a lead, but I think that lead is diminishing
rapidly," Work told the conference. He said he signed a memo
creating the new electronic warfare programs council on Tuesday.
The move could spell good news for Boeing Co, which
builds electronic attack jets for the Navy, but may open
opportunities for U.S. rivals such as Raytheon Co and
Northrop Grumman Corp as well as Britain's BAE Systems
Plc.
Kendall told reporters the new council's review would help
shape the Pentagon budget process, but it was unlikely to get
the full $2 billion in extra funding for electronic warfare
equipment recommended by the Defense Science Board last year.
He told the conference that he did not favor designating one
service to manage all electronic warfares needs for the entire
military, noting that he believed each of the services had its
own needs and capabilities.
The Navy is nearing the end of a separate study of
electronic warfare requirements across the military services. A
top admiral last week said the study would probably point to the
need for more Boeing EA-18G electronic attack jets, but Boeing
needed orders in fiscal 2016 to preserve the option of building
more EA-18Gs in coming years.
Asked about the importance of extending the Boeing
production line to maintain the option of buying more Growlers,
Kendall said: "I'm more concerned about getting to the
next-generation capability than buying the current version."
He said he recognized Boeing's interest in maintaining the
production line, but its closure was inevitable.
"The problem is that even if Boeing gets another foreign
sale," he said, "at some point in the next few years for sure
they're going to have to shut down the line."
