FOREX-Dollar edges up vs yen on 'gotobi' payment date, faces summit pressure
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped a U.S. plan to station tanks and heavy weapons in NATO states on Russia's border would not go ahead.
"We hope that reason will prevail and the situation in Europe will be prevented from sliding into a new military confrontation which may have dangerous consequences," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
HONG KONG, April 5 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.