WASHINGTON Aug 30 The Pentagon is taking a
harder look at proposed foreign acquisitions of U.S. companies
given the increasing financial complexity of such deals, but
continues to encourage foreign investment, a top U.S. defense
official said this week.
"If you have a deal that is in the interest of the U.S.
economy and does not impinge on national security, we will
approve it," said Brett Lambert, the Pentagon's representative
on an interagency committee that reviews foreign takeovers.
Lambert, who retires Saturday after four years as the deputy
assistant secretary of defense for manufacturing and industrial
policy, bristled at the suggestion that the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was making it difficult
for foreign investors to acquire U.S. companies.
"It's completely the opposite," Lambert told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
He said foreign interest in U.S. companies remained high,
given the continued importance of the U.S. defense market
despite recent budget cuts, and said he expected the number of
foreign transactions reviewed by CFIUS to double in coming years
from more than 100 last year.
"You have foreign capital that wants to come in, which we
want, which we encourage. The question is how do we allow that
foreign capital to come in while protecting national security,"
Lambert said.
He acknowledged that the Defense Department and other
agencies involved in the CFIUS review process were often taking
longer to review transactions but said that was largely because
of the increasing complexity of the transactions.
Lambert said high-profile cases that were rejected tended to
generate headlines but the majority of cases were approved,
including some with conditions.
He declined to discuss specific CFIUS cases under review,
including a $4.7 billion bid by a Chinese company to take over
Virginia-based pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc.
The most recent CFIUS report to Congress showed that the
committee reviewed 111 transactions in 2011, of which 40 were
investigated under a longer 45-day review. Six of the notices
were withdrawn. Data for 2012 has not been released.
U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about various takeover
bids by Chinese firms in recent years, but CFIUS approved plans
by China's largest auto parts maker in January to buy car
battery maker A123 Systems Inc.
In February, CFIUS approved the $15.1 billion purchase of
Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc by China's state-owned CNOOC
Ltd., although it imposed conditions limiting its
operation of wells in the Gulf of Mexico.
CFIUS rejected a bid by another Chinese-owned company, Ralls
Corp, to build wind farms near a U.S. military site in Oregon,
but the company has challenged that decision in court.
Lambert said the Nexen case showed U.S. authorities were
willing to work with companies seeking to invest in the United
States as long as they showed a willingness to compromise. "We
can come to accommodations. We will work with the companies but
they have to respect our national security concerns."
Lambert said foreign companies seeking to invest in the
United States should hire lawyers who had already shepherded
other deals through the process.
He said government officials also welcomed contact with
companies involved in mergers or acquisitions, noting that
senior officials in the proposed merger of Europe's EADS
, the parent of Airbus, and Britain's BAE Systems
had been forthcoming about their plans.
Lambert said meeting those officials helped him keep
Pentagon leaders informed about the merger, which ultimately
collapsed.
Lambert co-founded a national security consultancy, DFI
International, in 1989 and then sold it in 2007 to Detica, a
London-based firm that was subsequently taken over by BAE
Systems. He said he reviewed the CFIUS files on the DFI sale
after coming to the Pentagon to understand the process better
from the government's point of view.
