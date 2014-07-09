(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 9 The U.S. Department of Defense
has been using the wrong oil price in its budget, leaving the
largest single buyer of fuel in the world with liabilities
potentially hitting billions of dollars.
The Pentagon continues to rely on WTI prices even though
Brent oil is more relevant to the cost of fuels it buys on
behalf of the armed forces.
Using the wrong benchmark has introduced increasing risk
into the military budget, according to a critical report
published on Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office
(GAO) ("Bulk Fuel Pricing: DOD needs to re-evaluate its approach
to better manage the effect of market fluctuations").
Moreover, the Department of Defense (DOD) still does not
hedge its exposure to changing fuel prices, even though the
Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) buys more than 100
million barrels of fuel each year at a cost of $10 billion to
$20 billion, according to the GAO.
The DLA purchases fuel on the open market and then sells it
to the armed forces at a standard price.
Differences between the standard price and actual cost of
buying fuel are absorbed into the Defense-wide Working Capital
Fund.
SETTING A STANDARD FUEL PRICE
The standard price is based on a forecast for crude oil
prices plus a mark-up to cover the cost of refining and another
mark-up for non-product costs (including storage, transport and
any cost-recovery adjustments to offset prior-year gains and
losses in the Working Capital Fund).
Like the rest of the federal government, the Department of
Defense is required to use crude oil price forecasts provided by
the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and jointly prepared
by the OMB, the U.S. Treasury and the White House Council of
Economic Advisors.
The DLA adds its own estimate for refining costs. The DLA
and the comptroller of the Defense Department then add a further
element to account for non-product costs (including any previous
losses in the Working Capital Fund).
For example, for the 12 months ending on Sept. 30, 2013, the
DLA set a standard price of $156.66 per barrel - which consisted
of a base crude price of $93.28 plus a refining mark-up of
$46.64 and non-product costs of $16.74.
Because of the Defense Department's lengthy budget planning
cycle, standard fuel prices have to be set 18 months before the
fuel is actually purchased.
The long delay exposes the system to an enormous amount of
price risk.
On average, actual fuel costs have differed from estimated
costs by more than 20 percent in the last five years.
Some of the difference can be accounted for by operational
requirements varying from estimates, but about three quarters
has been due to changes in market prices, according to the GAO,
the congressional watchdog on spending, waste and fraud.
SHIFTING CASH BETWEEN ACCOUNTS
The DLA's Working Capital Fund is intended to absorb
short-term fluctuations in the market price of fuel and give
each of the armed services some certainty in developing their
own operating budgets.
But the fund is meant to be revenue-neutral. Losses and
gains are supposed to cancel out over time, ensuring the fund
breaks even.
In theory, the standard price is set once per year. Losses
in the Working Capital Fund, however, can be covered by
within-year adjustments to the standard price.
In the five fiscal years from 2009 to 2013, standard prices
were adjusted 13 times. The standard price was increased six
times and decreased seven times. Fiscal 2013 was the first time
since 2004 that the standard price remained unchanged all year.
However, changes in the standard price "are not the
preferred option for managing the fund's cash balances because
of the potential strain it places on the services' budgets",
according to Pentagon officials interviewed by the GAO.
Price rises force the services to reduce fuel consumption by
cutting training or ask Congress for emergency funding.
Instead, the Defense Department usually transfers unspent
funds from other parts of its budget. In fiscal 2012, the
Pentagon transferred $1.3 billion from the Afghanistan Security
Forces Fund to plug a shortfall in the Working Capital Fund. In
fiscal 2013, it transferred another $1.4 billion from various
accounts, including the Foreign Currency Fluctuations account,
according to the GAO.
Transfers can work the other way, too. In fiscal 2011,
Congress noted excess cash balances in the Working Capital Fund,
and reduced funding for various operations and maintenance
accounts by $2 billion. The Pentagon responded by transferring
$1.3 billion out of the fund to make up for the shortfalls in
operations and maintenance accounts.
The GAO found evidence that transfers into and out of the
Working Capital Fund affect the standard price. In fiscal 2011,
the standard price charged to the armed services was raised $40
per barrel because there was no longer enough cash in the fund
to cover fuel costs after money had been transferred to other
accounts.
PENTAGON DOES NOT HEDGE
Despite the long delay between setting the fuel budget and
purchasing fuel, the Department of Defense does not hedge.
In 2004, the Defense Business Board recommended the Pentagon
explore a limited low-risk hedging strategy ("Report to the
Senior Executive Council, Department of Defense: Fuel Hedging
Task Group", March 2004).
The Business Board received advice from BP, Shell, Morgan
Stanley, Accenture, Delta Airlines and McKinsey, so it is not
surprising it reached a favourable conclusion about hedging.
The Pentagon "could feasibly hedge its fuel purchases", the
board concluded, by designing "an effective hedging program that
does not disrupt commercial markets".
The Business Board recommended the Pentagon seek
congressional approval to implement a non-market hedging
programme with the Department of the Interior.
Interior's Minerals Management Service, now part of the
Office of Natural Resources Revenue, receives royalties from oil
and gas produced on federal lands.
When oil prices climb, the Pentagon pays more for fuel, but
Interior receives higher royalty payments.
The Business Board wanted the Pentagon to seek congressional
authorisation to enter a swap arrangement whereby whichever
department benefited from price changes would transfer funds to
the other.
"Such an approach would allow DOD to realize some of the
benefits of fuel hedging while avoiding many of the potential
adverse effects associated with hedging in commercial markets,"
the board concluded.
Nonetheless, the Defense Department has elected not to
pursue a hedging strategy, even with the Department of the
Interior. Pentagon officials say hedging is outside the scope of
their current authority, would incur management fees, would
increase total costs, and poses additional political and
economic risks.
The Pentagon does not even enter into firm fixed-price
contracts to buy fuel from major suppliers. Fixed-price
contracts would shift price risk to suppliers and the department
has concluded it would end up paying a premium for them,
increasing certainty about fuel prices but at the cost of paying
more for fuel over the long term.
EMPLOYING THE WRONG BENCHMARK
The GAO expressed no view on whether the Pentagon should
start hedging, but it did recommend officials at least start
using a more accurate benchmark to forecast their costs.
The DLA buys 48 percent of its fuel abroad where prices tend
to be tied to Brent. But even for fuel purchased in the United
States, product prices tend to track Brent rather than WTI.
However, the DLA has stuck to using WTI. As Brent and WTI
prices have diverged, the DLA has tried to compensate for the
discrepancy by adjusting the mark-up it includes for refining.
In fiscal 2013, the DLA included a refining mark-up of
almost $47 per barrel, representing a theoretical refining
margin of 50 percent.
No refinery anywhere in the world makes a margin that large.
Not only is the mark-up inaccurate from an accounting
perspective, it risks introducing even more risk and uncertainty
into the budget process.
"DOD is using the mark-up not only to account for refinement
costs, but to cover the price spread between WTI and other crude
oil pricing benchmarks," the GAO grumbled.
"By using the increased refinement mark-up to compensate for
the price spread, DOD is not addressing the underlying
limitations with its crude oil baseline."
The GAO observes that the all-powerful Office of Management
and Budget has this year begun supplying forecasts for Brent as
well as WTI, though the Pentagon like other federal agencies has
discretion over which benchmark it uses in its budget.
In fact, the Pentagon's total fuel costs most closely track
the price of commercial jet fuel, rather than either crude
benchmark, according to the GAO.
The Air Force accounts for about half the total fuel
consumption, with the rest split between the Navy and the Army.
But the Department of Defense has not considered whether
using a crude oil baseline is still reasonable at all, let alone
which one, the auditors complained.
The DOD has promised to re-evaluate its approach for
estimating the components of the standard price, but has not
said whether it will change its benchmark.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)