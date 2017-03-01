(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and
his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of
green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
But the largest U.S. government agency - the Department of
Defense - plans to forge ahead under the new administration with
a decade-long effort to convert its fuel-hungry operations to
renewable power, senior military officials told Reuters.
The reasons have nothing to do with the white-hot debate
over climate change. In combat zones, green energy saves lives
by, for instance, reducing the need for easily attacked convoys
to deliver diesel fuel to generators at U.S. bases. Mobile
solar-power units allow soldiers to prowl silently through enemy
territory.
At sea, gas-electric hybrid battleships save fuel and allow
for fewer stops – making them less vulnerable to attacks like
the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, when al-Qaeda militants
killed 17 U.S. soldiers during a refueling stop in Yemen.
The military’s zeal for renewable power has already had
broad impacts on energy contractors, generating hundreds of
millions in contracts for solar companies and helping to reduce
fuel consumption by the world's largest single petroleum buyer.
The armed forces nearly doubled renewable power generation
between 2011 and 2015, to 10,534 billion British thermal units,
or enough to power about 286,000 average U.S. homes, according
to a Department of Defense report.
The number of military renewable energy projects nearly
tripled to 1,390 between 2011 and 2015, department data showed,
with a number of utilities and solar companies benefiting. Many
of those projects are at U.S. bases, where renewable energy
allows the military to maintain its own independent source of
power in case of a natural disaster or an attack - or cyber
attack - that disables the public grid.
The White House did not respond to Reuters requests for
comment on the military’s use of green energy. Although Trump
has blasted solar subsidies, vowed to boost fossil fuel
development and questioned the science behind climate change,
military leaders remain confident that the president won’t halt
their march toward renewable power.
"We expect that it's going to continue during the Trump
administration," said Lt. Col. Wayne Kinsel, head of the
infrastructure unit of the Air Force Asset Management Division
for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. "It's really
not political."
Other senior officials in the Navy, Air Force and Army also
told Reuters that they expected their renewable energy programs
to continue.
Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle, a Defense Department spokesman, said
the agency "spends very little appropriated funding" on
renewable energy projects, but declined to give any figures or
to answer additional questions about such efforts.
Trump's Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, has long supported
efforts to reduce troop dependence on petroleum. He saw
first-hand the vulnerability of diesel convoys to attacks by
militants while serving as Commander of the Marine Corps Combat
Development Command in Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s.
As far back as 2003, he urged Navy researchers to find
innovative ways to unleash the military from the "tether of
fuel."
LAUNCHED BY A REPUBLICAN
The military's push into alternative energy started under
Republican President George W. Bush in 2007, when he signed a
law requiring the Pentagon to get 25 percent of the electricity
for its buildings from renewable energy by 2025.
The effort accelerated under President Barack Obama, who
required the Army, Air Force and Navy to each deploy 1 gigawatt
of renewable power and directed the Army to open a lab
developing energy technologies for combat vehicles.
In an apparent nod to Obama's efforts to curb global
warming, the Pentagon also reported to Congress in 2015 that the
droughts and floods caused by climate change pose a security
threat – contributing to foreign political and economic
instability that could require substantial troop deployments.
Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in his parting memo
in January that the Navy has already met its goal, producing 1
gigawatt of electricity - while the other forces are on track to
meet their targets.
The programs have their opponents. The conservative Heritage
Foundation, for example, has railed against the military's
support of renewable power and biofuels.
"The administration right now needs to focus specifically on
combat power," said Rachel Zissimos, a Heritage researcher.
"Investing money on optional initiatives right now I think is
problematic."
HIGH STAKES FOR MILITARY SUPPLIERS
Solar companies such as SunPower Corp and utilities
including Sempra Energy and Southern have won
utility-scale renewable energy contracts worth hundreds of
millions of dollars in recent years, according to the companies
and Department of Defense documents reviewed by Reuters.
Southern, for example, has 11 solar projects totaling
310 megawatts on bases in states including Georgia and Alabama.
In December, Sempra completed the 150-megawatt Mesquite
Solar 3 in Arizona to provide about a third of the power needed
at 14 Navy and Marine bases in California for 25 years.
SunPower has already landed a major deal under the Trump
administration - a $96 million contract finalized on Feb. 3 to
provide power to Vandenberg Air Force base in California until
2043, according to a Pentagon database.
Sempra and Southern said they were committed to serving
their customers but declined to comment on whether they were
discussing new contracts with the military. SunPower did not
comment.
Last year, the Navy began outfitting Arleigh Burke
destroyers with gas-electric hybrid engines developed by L3
, which won a $119 million contract in 2013.
Tesla, which produces electric cars and batteries,
is another company that analysts say could benefit from military
contracts. A Tesla spokesman said the company is "supportive” of
the military's interest in clean energy but declined comment on
whether it was pursuing Defense Department contracts.
The U.S. military's use of oil, meanwhile, fell by more than
20 percent between 2007 and 2015. The bulk of the decline likely
stems from declining combat operations rather than rising
efficiency and use of renewable energy. But traditional military
fuel suppliers - such as Exxon Mobil, BP, and
Shell - nonetheless have a lot at stake if the military
accelerates its move away from fossil fuels.
The military’s average annual oil bill was about $14.28
billion between 2007 and 2015.
BP is constantly reviewing its marketing strategies to
ensure growth, a spokesman said.
"As fuel slates change, we will adapt, and continue to
provide our customers with the products they demand," he said in
response to questions about the potential impact of the
military’s increased use of renewable fuels.
SOLAR-POWERED SOLDIERS
Hauling fuel to the battlefield has been a hazard for
militaries since at least World War I and continues to take a
grim toll. One in nearly 40 fuel convoys in Iraq in 2007
resulted in a death or serious injury, according to a study
commissioned by the Defense Department. In Afghanistan the same
year, one in 24 fuel convoys suffered casualties.
Marines in Afghanistan began carrying solar panels in 2009
to forward bases in battles with Taliban fighters. They used
them to power batteries for communications, GPS and night-vision
goggles. The panels not only reduced the need for convoys, they
allowed marines to shut off generators, hushing operations and
making them harder for enemies to detect.
Arotech subsidiary UEC has sold $25 million worth of
the solar arrays and expects a bigger business in systems
working with batteries and solar to slash dependence on
generators, said business manager Nancy Straight.
Col. Brian Magnuson, the head of the Marines' expeditionary
energy office, established in 2009, said his office aims to
replace diesel-powered generators on the battlefield with solar
power, and to reduce energy use with efficiency measures such as
insulated tents and the deployment of advanced batteries.
"These technologies are a way to become more effective in
combat," Magnuson said. "This is about war-fighting capability.”
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Brian Thevenot)