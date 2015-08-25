WASHINGTON Aug 25 U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp has won a multibillion-dollar competition to build a new light tactical vehicle for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps to replace their aging fleet of Humvees, sources familiar with the decision said Tuesday.

Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, as well as AM General, a privately held company that built the original Humvees, the sources said.

U.S. Army and Marine Corps officials are slated to announce the winner of the competition, which could eventually be worth more than $30 billion to the winning team, at 5:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)