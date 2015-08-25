WASHINGTON Aug 25 U.S. Army and Marine Corps
officials will hold a news conference at 5:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) on
Tuesday to discuss the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program's
entry into low-rate production, the Army said.
The services are expected to announce the winner of a
competition valued at over $30 billion to build 55,000 new
armored trucks to replace thousands of aging Humvees.
Specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp is competing with
a team comprised of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain's
BAE Systems Plc, and AM General, the privately held
company that built the original Humvees.
