WASHINGTON Aug 25 The U.S. Army is expected to
award a contract on Tuesday for a new armored truck to replace
thousands of aging Humvees, a long-awaited deal that could be
worth up to $30 billion for the winning team.
Industry executives and defense officials said they expected
the Army to announce an initial contract valued at up to $9
billion late on Tuesday for 17,000 of 55,000 vehicles to be
built for the Army and Marine Corps in coming years,
Analysts see specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp as
the top contender to win a contract to build 55,000 new Joint
Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs, given its record in cranking
out thousands of tailor-made mine-resistant, ambush-protected
all-terrain vehicles, or M-ATV for U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
But the company faces stiff competition from Lockheed Martin
Corp, which is teamed with Britain's BAE Systems Plc
, and AM General, the privately held company that built
the original Humvees.
The Pentagon's Defense Acquisition Board, led by chief arms
buyer Frank Kendall, met on Tuesday to review the acquisition
strategy for the vehicles developed by the U.S. Army, clearing
the way for the expected Army announcement.
It will likely be January before the winner can start work
on the program, analysts said.
The Army views the JLTV program as its highest priority
program given how ubiquitous roadside bombs and other threats
have become in recent years.
The U.S. military spent nearly $50 billion to buy and build
over 27,000 armored mine-resistant, ambush- protected vehicles,
or MRAPs, during the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But it needs lighter, faster vehicles for the future.
The new JLTV aims to combine the protection of the MRAPs
with the off-road mobility of the original Humvees, which were
slowed considerably by the addition of protective armor. The
Army also wants better communications gear for the trucks.
Charlie Szews, chief executive of Oshkosh, told Reuters last
week he was upbeat about his company's vehicle, which he said
would offer the government exactly what it wanted: "the most
vehicle they can get for under $250,000 in FY11 dollars."
Szews said the Oshkosh JLTV was "fully loaded" and meets the
Army's high-end targets for performance, at or below the target
price. He said the company also saw good prospects for future
military sales and had several demonstrations planned for
potential buyers next summer.
Chris Vanslager, vice president of business development and
programs at AM General, told Reuters that his company's Blast
Resistant Vehicle-Offroad, or BRV-O, offered the "right balance
of performance, protection and payload at an affordable price."
AM General's offering includes communications screens for
each of the four troops that man the trucks.
Oshkosh and AM General both have existing production lines,
while Lockheed - which is new to the ground vehicle business -
has built a brand new facility in a former diaper factory in
Camden, Arkansas.
"Lockheed Martin has zero concerns about being able to
produce the necessary quantities on the JLTV program," said
spokesman John Kent.
The company has built more than 50 JLTVs at the site
already, and was confident it could meet the planned production
goals with just a single shift of workers.
