WASHINGTON Aug 25 A new hypersonic weapon
developed by the U.S. military exploded shortly after lift-off
from an Alaska test facility during a long-awaited flight test
early Monday, the Pentagon said.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly
after 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT) at the Kodiak Launch Complex in
Alaska, said Maureen Schumann, spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense
Department.
"The weapon exploded during takeoff and fell back down the
range complex," Schumann said.
The weapon was developed by Sandia National Laboratory and
the U.S. Army, as part of the military's "Conventional Prompt
Global Strike" technology development program which is seeking
to build a weapon that can destroy targets anywhere on earth
within an hour of getting data and permission to launch.
Schumann said officials from the program, the U.S. Army,
Navy and Missile Defense Agency were conducting an extensive
investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)