By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer announced on Thursday he was revising his plan to increase
oversight of weapons makers' internal research and development
projects that could be billed as overhead, after sharp criticism
from industry executives.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, said he no longer planned to require
companies to seek a "technical sponsor" before beginning an
internal research program but would instead propose they be
required to brief an appropriate defense official before and
after such work.
Ellen Lord, president of Textron Systems, a unit of Textron
Inc and other key industry executives had challenged the
proposed rule, arguing that micromanaging internal company
investments would be counter-productive.
"This should not constrain industry's freedom in any way
that current regulations and statute don't already require, and
it will have the benefit of ensuring more frequent and effective
communication between industry and government," Kendall said in
prepared remarks for a conference in Rhode Island.
He added that his intent was never to impinge on companies'
freedom to make their own decisions about research programs.
"I appreciate the value to industry and (the Department of
Defense) in allowing industry to place its own bets on
technology that might increase a firm's competitiveness," he
said.
A copy of his prepared remarks were released by his office.
The proposed change is part of the latest revision to a set
of guidelines aimed at improving the way the department buys
weapons and services.
Kendall, who often cites his concern that the U.S. military
is losing its competitive edge in the face of recent gains by
Russia and China, has also criticized industry for focusing too
much on share buybacks instead investing in new technologies.
Kendall told reporters in late July he thought industry
executives had overreacted a bit, and that he was not going to
make any fundamental changes to the proposal. He said the goal
was to ensure that the research work done - and billed as
overhead - was technically meaningful.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)