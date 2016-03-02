SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Eric Schmidt, the former
chief executive officer of Google, has agreed to head a new
Pentagon advisory board aimed at bringing Silicon Valley
innovation and best practices to the U.S. military, Defense
Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.
Carter is due to discuss the new Defense Innovation Advisory
Board with Schmidt during the annual RSA cybersecurity
conference in San Francisco. Schmidt is now the executive
chairman of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of
Google.
The new board is Carter's latest effort to kick-start
innovation across the U.S. military by building bridges to the
U.S. technology industry. The U.S. defense chief announced the
board's creation on Wednesday during his third trip to Silicon
Valley since taking office just over a year ago.
Carter and Schmidt will select up to l2 individuals to serve
on the board, focusing on people who have led large private and
public organizations, and excelled at identifying and adopting
new technology concepts, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Modeled on the Defense Business Board, which provides advice
on best business practices from the private sector, the new
panel is intended to help the Pentagon become more innovative
and adaptive in developing technology and more nimble.
Members will draw on their experience in Silicon Valley to
advise on rapid prototyping, iterative product development,
complex data analysis, the use of mobile and cloud applications
and organizational information sharing.
"The secretary is always looking at ways to ... keep the
department thinking fresh, bringing in new ideas, bringing in
new voices, and he sees this as another opportunity to do that,"
said one senior defense official.
Details of how often the board will operate were still being
worked out, the official said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)