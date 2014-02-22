By Andrea Shalal
| HUNTSVILLE, Ala.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Feb 22 Building missiles used
to be back-breaking, strenuous work, and dangerous too, given
the high level of explosives involved.
But U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co has
revolutionized that process at a sprawling, classified facility
in Huntsville, Alabama, where automated transporters ferry
missile parts to gleaming assembly stations, and even tuck
themselves away for charging when their batteries run low.
The $75 million facility at the U.S. military's Redstone
Arsenal reflects a new spirit of innovation pulsing through the
U.S. defense industry, which is scrambling to maintain revenues
despite declining military budgets after the end of the war in
Iraq and the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.
"This is what we call the 'factory of the future'," said
Randy Stevenson, director of Raytheon's Weapon Integration
Center. "We're using a lot of automation and intelligence and
other innovative aspects of doing business that we gathered from
other industries," including the automotive business.
Stevenson said the factory is already delivering better
production time, quality and safety, but those metrics will
improve as the factory matures. "This horse is at a trot, but
we're going to come to a gallop in another year or so," he told
Reuters during a rare media tour of the plant.
Leanne Caret, who heads Boeing Co's vertical lift
programs, said changing times called for different approaches.
"We're really taking a step back and thinking about how do
we make innovation part of every employee's day-to-day
decision-making," Caret told Reuters during a conference hosted
by the Association of the U.S. Army conference. She said Boeing
was setting up innovation centers across the country to
encourage greater collaboration and "out-of-the-box" thinking.
Caret said she was confident that a teaming agreement
between Boeing and United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky
Aircraft for early work on a next-generation helicopter would
help the companies disprove the conventional wisdom that the
cost of military aircraft will continue to grow exponentially.
"We are going to be able to break the price curve," she
said. "We're very conscious of the realities. It's more than
acquisition costs. It's as much about developing a weapons
system that you build, deploy and sustain for the long term."
Thinking differently, for instance, has allowed Boeing to
leverage the expertise of its commercial airplane testers to
keep testing of its military aircraft on schedule and cost.
Top U.S. Army officials this week underscored the need for
continued spending by industry and government on science and
technology, highlighting work on new materials, alternative
energy sources, robotics and even better meals for soldiers.
"We're still investing in new capabilities," top Army arms
buyer Heidi Shyu told executives, reminding them that many of
today's weapons systems got their start during a downturn in
defense spending after the Vietnam War.
Dan Bailey, who heads the Pentagon's effort to develop a new
rotary aircraft, said top U.S. defense officials continued to
support the program despite declining budgets, mindful of the
need to maintain or rebuild the defense industry's base of
engineering and design talent.
He said one critical element was ensuring that the aircraft
had computer systems that were able to integrate new technology
developments as they emerged, much like a smart phone can
accommodate a continuous stream of new applications or "apps."
"These trucks will be out there for another century. We need
to put in place an architecture that's robust, that's enduring
and flexible," Bailey said.
Unmanned ground, sea and air systems also provide fertile
ground for innovation.
Lockheed Martin Corp this week said it had been
selected by the U.S. Army Robotics Technology Consortium to use
one of its unmanned K-MAX cargo helicopters to transport an
unmanned ground vehicle into an "area of interest" deemed too
risky for humans and then use on-board sensors to stream data
and carry out operations.
Joe Zinecker, head of combat maneuver systems at Lockheed's
missile division, said the deal was an industry first.
"We believe this demonstration could lead to expanded
missions such as remote sensing and monitoring of suspected
chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive
threats or events," he said.