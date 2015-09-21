By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter, keen to expand the number of women and minorities in
military leadership, on Monday will endorse "Lean In" discussion
groups sparked by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg's bestselling book, a senior defense official said.
Carter and Sandberg will meet at the Pentagon with 15 women
from all ranks and military services who already lead Lean In
groups, followed by a news conference, where Carter will promote
creation of more such groups, at government facilities and even
during working hours.
"If you look at the numbers, it's clear that we are not
where we should be in terms of the leadership reflecting the
overall force," said the official. "It's important that our
force reflect the nation that it protects."
Lean In circles initially focused on helping empower women
to tackle ongoing challenges in the workplace, but the
organization this year encouraged men to get engaged as well.
In recent years, the Pentagon has stepped up its
recruitment of women and minorities, and is moving to open more
- if not all - combat jobs to women, a continuing source of
debate among military and civilian leaders. Decisions are due
this fall.
Women make up about 15 percent of the U.S. military, and
thousands of women have served alongside men in Iraq and
Afghanistan. But women also leave military service during the
mid-career phase at twice the rate of men, and top military
officials are seeking ways to retain them.
Carter and Sandberg - the author of "Lean In: Women, Work
and the Will to Lead" - are due to hold a news conference at 1
p.m. (1700 GMT) to publicize their campaign.
The Lean In foundation - which says it now counts a total of
24,000 circles in 120 countries -- provides free material on its
website for topics ranging from practical ways to counteract
gender bias to principles of leadership.
Carter's public support of Lean In is part of his larger
"Force of the Future" initiative aimed at bringing military
workplace practices more in synch with changes in the civilian
world, said the official.
"This has been a proven model for inspiring collaboration
and helping people reach their professional goals, and he hopes
that can be duplicated and broadened throughout the Department
of Defense," the official said.
The defense official said some mixed gender groups were
already meeting at the U.S. Naval Academy, where Sandberg has
spoken and led Lean In circles several times. Sandberg has also
worked closely with the U.S. Marine Corps.
U.S. Navy Commander Emily Bassett, executive officer of the
USS Arlington, an amphibious U.S. Navy transport ship, says her
Lean In circle of three years gives her a "lifeline of
mentorship."
When the ship deploys to the Mediterranean in coming weeks,
Bassett will be responsible for about 1,200 people from many
diverse backgrounds, which can pose many daily challenges, she
said.
"Just knowing I could call anyone in my Lean In group ...
is a huge comfort to me. I don't ever feel alone. I know I could
pick up the phone and say, 'How would you deal with this
situation?' or 'Have you ever experienced this?" she said.
Bassett said she welcomed Carter's initiative and hoped it
would encourage others to set up their own Lean In circles.
"What's important to me about Lean In, is that it's
affecting the culture in the military to make it a safe,
conducive place for women and men to talk about gender bias" and
diversity, said Bassett, who has two children aged 4 and 6, and
a stay-at-home husband.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by W Simon)