By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Obama administration on
Friday proposed changes to current lending rules toward military
personnel and their families, to expand protections from
predatory practices on a wider variety of loans and financial
products such as credit cards.
The plan, to be formally issued on Monday, would close
loopholes and cover more types of borrowing, including all
payday loans, vehicle title loans, tax refund loans, credit
cards and open lines of credit, among others.
"This proposed regulation ... would help ensure that our
service members and their families are as far beyond the reach
of financial exploitation as possible," the Department of
Defense said in a statement.
Its plan would amend regulations related to the Military
Lending Act, a 2006 law to curb predatory practices such as high
interest rates or lack of disclosures in loans to members of the
military, where low wages and long deployments can be an issue.
It caps interest rates at 36 percent, among other protections.
But in implementing the law, defense officials originally
limited it to three types of credit: payday loans for $2,000 or
less over 91 days or fewer, certain auto loans for 181 days or
fewer, and "closed end" tax refund loans.
Friday's proposal follows a July report that found some
stores near U.S. military installations have filed numerous
lawsuits against service members buying appliances, furniture
and other items after they fall behind on their payments.
The report, published in July by the Washington Post and
ProPublica, found that one company, USA Discounters, won most of
its cases when debtors who were stationed in various parts of
the world failed to make court dates in Virginia and then
garnished their wages.
It cited a related loophole in the Servicemembers Civil
Relief Act, or SCRA, which aims to allow active-duty military
every opportunity to defend themselves against lawsuits.
Businesses that provide such credit to military families say
they are offering a service to people who would not otherwise
qualify for a loan and sue only after all other options fail.
Officials with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a
federal agency created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law to protect consumers, backed the defense plan on Friday.
"Those who would profit by charging exorbitant rates to the
military have found it all too easy to evade the original
intention of the Military Lending Act," said Holly Petraeus,
assistant director for the bureau's Office of Servicemember
Affairs, adding that some lenders have used the loopholes to
charge military families interest rates as high as 500 percent.
Last month, the White House announced other voluntary
measures by financial lenders related to SCRA aimed at mortgage
interest rates and student loans.
If adopted, the rules announced on Friday would not affect
mortgages. They also would not target so-called "purchase-money"
loans like those used to buy cars and other items, the
department said.
The public has 30 to 60 days to comment before officials
finalize the rules.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Gunna Dickson)