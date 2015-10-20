By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. military and eight
allied countries on Tuesday worked together to simultaneously
intercept dummy ballistic and cruise missiles off the coast of
Scotland, the U.S. Navy said, calling the test an important
first demonstration of that capability in Europe.
It was the first time that a Standard Missile-3 Block IA
guided interceptor built by Raytheon Co was fired on a
non-U.S. range, and the first intercept of a ballistic missile
threat target in Europe, the Navy said.
A Dutch ship tracked the target and relayed targeting
information to the USS Ross, a U.S. Navy Aegis ship.
The long-planned test involved ships from the United States,
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands,
Norway, Spain, and Britain. It came as Russia stepped up its use
of cruise missiles against Islamic State military in Syria.
"This exercise demonstrates the commitment of the United
States to the defense of Europe through our Aegis ships and our
shore station in Romania, as well as the professional
performance of our allied sailors," said Admiral Mark Ferguson,
commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.
Ferguson said the test carried out by the Maritime Theater
Missile Defense Forum showed the group's ability to "safely
conduct effective coalition sea-based defense against
simultaneous anti-ship and ballistic missile threats."
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said the test showed that other countries'
navies could track and relay targeting and firing information
about potential missile threats to U.S. Navy ships.
That means the U.S. Navy can reduce the number of ships it
needs for missile defense missions in the Mediterranean, instead
using allied ships to help relay missile threat tracking and
targeting information, he said.
"This is great timing because it demonstrates our capability
to track and intercept the kind of missiles that are being fired
in and against Syria," he said.
"It proves that sensors from another country's ship can be
used to give the Navy early warning of potential threats, and
those ships can be used to protect American ships," he said.
U.S. Navy ships need protective escorts because they cannot
protect themselves when they are carrying out missile defense
missions, he said.
Earlier this month, U.S. officials said four Russian cruise
missiles fired at Syria from the Caspian Sea had crashed in
Iran, while Russia insisted they had reached their targets in
Syria.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)