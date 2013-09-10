By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. military on Tuesday
conducted its first operational test of Lockheed Martin Corp's
THAAD missile defense system paired with the ship-based
Aegis system, intercepting two medium-range ballistic missiles
fired nearly simultaneously.
The test was conducted early Tuesday near the U.S. Army
Kwajalein Atoll test site and surrounding areas in the western
Pacific, according to a Pentagon statement.
Missile defense experts said the test was important because
it demonstrated the ability of the U.S. military to defend
against possible regional ballistic missile threats from
countries like Iran or North Korea or even accidental releases.
Vice Admiral James Syring, who heads the U.S. Missile
Defense Agency, told Reuters that launch crews had been waiting
for nearly a month for the tests but were not given any specific
details on when the missiles would be fired or from where.
"It was all no-notice, unscripted in terms of what they
saw," he said. "The sailors, soldiers and airmen who operated
those systems just performed flawlessly, which gives me great
confidence in our capability."
Rick Lehner, spokesman for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency,
said Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
system had been successfully tested 10 times, but this was the
first operational test of that system and its ability to work
together with the Aegis system on the USS Decatur, a
guided-missile destroyer in the region.
The U.S. Defense Department said the flight test was planned
more than a year ago and was not connected to events in the
Middle East, where the United States is weighing a limited
strike on Syria over its use of chemical weapons.
Earlier this year, after North Korea threatened to launch a
nuclear attack on the United States, the Pentagon moved two
Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the western Pacific and a
THAAD system to Guam.
Riki Ellison, chairman and founder of the nonprofit group
Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, called the test a "tremendous
achievement" and said it demonstrated the layered capabilities
of the U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System.
"This historic test presents the most realistic operational
success of intercepting ballistic missiles with current
capabilities," Ellison said. He urged the Pentagon to move a
THAAD system to Turkey, Jordan or Israel to protect any
potential chemical ballistic missiles fired by Syria.
Syring declined comment when asked if there were plans to
move the THAAD system to the Middle East.
He said the Missile Defense Agency continued to investigate
the July 5 failed intercept test of the longer-range
ground-based midcourse missile defense system run by Boeing Co
, but said he could not predict when the review would be
done.
"That is very much a work in progress. We're working through
a lot of data," he said.
In Tuesday's test, two medium-range ballistic missile
targets were launched on operationally realistic trajectories
towards a defended area near Kwajalein.
Those missiles were tracked using satellites and ground- and
sea-based radars, which relayed that information to the
destroyer, which used a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) built by
Raytheon Co to destroy one target, and to the THAAD
system, which destroyed the second target missile.
The THAAD system also launched a second interceptor at the
target destroyed by the ship-based Aegis system, in case that
system missed its target, according to the Pentagon statement.
The Pentagon said U.S. Navy, Air Force and Army forces from
multiple combatant commands operated the systems, giving them "a
unique opportunity to refine operational doctrine and tactics
while increasing confidence in the execution of integrated air
and missile defense plans."
SURPRISE TEST
One congressional aide said the surprise nature of the test
should answer critics who complained that the United States did
not conduct realistic testing of its missile defenses.
"These guys were sitting out there for almost a month," said
the aide, speaking on background. "They had no idea what they
were going to be defending against, or when it would be."
Doug Graham, vice president of advanced programs for
Strategic and Missile Defense Systems at Lockheed, said the test
involved the first flight of a new enhanced target developed by
Lockheed that is launched out of the back of a C-17 cargo plane.
Mike Trotsky, another senior Lockheed official, said
Tuesday's test could provide additional momentum for foreign
sales of the THAAD system beyond the United Arab Emirates deal
already on the books. Qatar, Saudia Arabia and South Korea were
also exploring possible purchases of THAAD, he said.
Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile Systems, said
the test underscored the reliability of Raytheon's SM-3 missiles
and AN/TPY-2 radars, which are deployed around the world.
"This operational test proves our nation has capable,
reliable systems deployed today defending the U.S. and its
allies against the growing ballistic missile threat," he said.