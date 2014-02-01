WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Defense Department
said on Friday it would conduct environmental impact studies for
four possible missile defense sites in the eastern United States
but stressed it had not yet decided to proceed with
construction.
Congress, worried about Iran's efforts to develop
intercontinental ballistic missiles, is urging the Pentagon to
commit to an East Coast site. Defense officials say current
interceptors on the West Coast can defend the country against
possible missile attacks, and an extra interceptor site would
add enormous costs to a military budget already under pressure.
Still, Pentagon officials are proceeding with the
environmental impact study required under a directive in the
2013 defense authorization bill. In a statement issued Friday,
the department said it would take about two years to complete a
comprehensive environmental impact study, which will look at
potential impacts to land use, water resources, air quality,
transportation, socioeconomics and other factors.
The four sites are Fort Drum, New York; SERE Training Area
at Naval Air Station, Portsmouth, Maine; Camp Ravenna Joint
Training Center in Ohio; and Fort Custer Training Center in
Michigan.
A fifth possible site - Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in
Vermont that had been identified in September - was dropped from
the list of sites to be studied further. It was not immediately
clear why it was dropped.
U.S. lawmakers, worried about the ability of West Coast
missile defense sites to protect against all possible missile
threats, have pressed the Pentagon to consider adding sites in
the eastern half of the country.
The 2013 defense authorization law required U.S. officials
to identify three possible interceptor sites, including at least
two on the East Coast.
Senator Kelly Ayotte, a Republican from New Hampshire, said
selection of the four sites marked an important step forward,
but urged the Obama administration to speed up work on the
environmental impact statement (EIS), given Iran's reported
continued work to develop long-range missiles.
"In light of the fact that Iran may have an intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking the continental
United States as early as next year, I call on the
administration to expedite the EIS and move without delay to
build a missile defense interceptor site on the east coast of
the United States," she said in a statement.
Riki Ellison with the nonprofit Missile Defense Advocacy
Alliance, said the United States faced other more pressing
missile defense needs than creation of a new interceptor site,
including a redesign of the part of the rocket that is used to
hit enemy missiles and destroy them on impact.
The Pentagon's chief weapons tester recommended work on a
new "kill vehicle" in a report this week.
Kingston Reif, with the nonprofit Center for Arms Control
and Non-Proliferation, noted that the Congressional Budget
Office had estimated that it would cost about $3.5 billion over
the next five years to build a third interceptor site.
"This is money the Pentagon does not have and does not want
to use for this purpose," he said.
