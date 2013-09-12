By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The Pentagon announced five
possible missile defense sites in the eastern United States on
Thursday, but said it was far from any decision to proceed with
what would be an "extraordinarily expensive" program expansion
in an era of budget cuts.
The possible new sites are Fort Drum, New York; Camp Ethan
Allen Training Site in Vermont; SERE Training Area at Naval Air
Station Portsmouth, Maine; Camp Ravenna Joint Training Center in
Ohio; and Fort Custer Training Center in Michigan.
Madelyn Creedon, assistant secretary of defense for global
strategic affairs, emphasized that no decision had been made to
build an additional site for missile interceptors, and there was
no money in the Pentagon's future budget plans for such a site.
In fact, she said, U.S. officials were concerned that
across-the-board budget cuts would jeopardize the Pentagon's
plans to add interceptors to an existing Alaska site, a move
announced by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel after North Korea
threatened to launch a nuclear attack against the United States.
"There's no money in the (future) budget ... for an East
Coast missile site. We have no money for this," Creedon told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"When you look at the future and sequestration, we get very
worried about whether or not we're even going to have enough
money to do what we've decided to do," she said.
Current U.S. law calls for the Pentagon to cut its projected
spending by $500 billion over the next decade, on top of $487
billion in cuts already planned for roughly the same period.
"EXTRAORDINARILY EXPENSIVE"
Creedon said building an additional interceptor site would
be "extraordinarily expensive," but detailed estimates would not
be known until a specific site was chosen.
Missile defense experts say it would cost well over $1
billion, and as much as $5 billion, to build an additional site.
Boeing Co manages the Pentagon's existing program to
deal with long-range missile threats, while Raytheon Co
and Orbital Sciences Corp build the interceptors and
rockets. It is not yet known which contractors would be involved
in construction of any new site.
John Isaacs, who heads the nonprofit Council for a Livable
World, said it was premature to talk about expanding a missile
defense system that had failed to intercept enemy missiles in
six of 10 tests conducted since 2002.
"The United States should not rush to deploy a missile
defense site on the East Coast until a need ... is identified
and the interceptors to be deployed at the site prove effective
and suitable in operationally realistic tests," he said.
Creedon did not comment directly when asked if sequestration
budget cuts would force the Pentagon to scale back its plan to
add 14 interceptors to the current site in Fort Greely, Alaska,
by 2017, a project estimated to cost around $1 billion. She said
only that sequestration was "a huge problem across the
department."
Senior U.S. defense officials said they remained confident
that the United States was already well protected against
possible missile attacks from North Korea by the two existing
missile interceptor sites, one in California and the one in
Alaska.
The naming of the possible new sites on the East Coast comes
as a result of pressure from Congress, which has been concerned
about the ability of the West Coast sites to protect against all
possible missile threats, especially if Iran develops the
capability to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Lawmakers added a measure to the 2013 defense authorization
law requiring U.S. officials to identify three possible
interceptor sites, including at least two on the East Coast.
Pentagon officials say a further site is not needed,
although Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Admiral James
Syring told Reuters in an interview this week that a site in the
eastern United States "would help with Iran."
Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, also remained skeptical, even though one of the sites
is in his home state of Michigan.
"The military has told us that to this point, there is no
military requirement for such an additional site. If such a
requirement is shown in the future, the site should be located
wherever it is most effective," he said in a statement.
Creedon said the Pentagon was complying with the law despite
its reservations, and had spent the past months using publicly
available data to whittle down a list of 450 federally owned
sites, first to 10, and now to five.
All of the sites are on federal land, operated by the
Defense Department, the National Guard, or both, officials said.
Creedon said the department hoped to meet the
congressionally mandated deadline of Dec. 31 for deciding which
of the five sites would be included in a more comprehensive
environmental impact study expected to take 18-24 months.
She said the discussion about whether to proceed with an
additional missile defense site would not kick off in earnest
for about two years - after the environmental study was done.