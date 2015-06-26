Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
June 26 The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Friday said a target malfunction caused it to abort a key intercept test of the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, built by Lockheed Martin Corp, that is due to be installed in Romania this year.
"Due to a target malfunction, the test wasn't conducted and an interceptor wasn't launched," said Rick Lehner, a spokesman for the U.S. Defense Department agency.
No comment was immediately available from Lockheed. Raytheon Co, which builds the SM-3 missile used by the Aegis Ashore system, the land-based version of the Aegis combat system deployed on U.S. Navy destroyers, as well as its AN/SPY-1 radar, referred questions to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
It was not immediately clear what caused the target to malfunction, or when the test would be rescheduled.
The new Aegis Ashore system is designed to defeat short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
QUITO, April 3 Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno on Monday celebrated victory in Ecuador's presidential election, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but his conservative challenger demanded a recount as supporters took to the streets in protest.