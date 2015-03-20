(Adds quote from missile defense expert)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 19 Further budget cuts would
put the U.S. military's ability to protect the United States in
"serious jeopardy" at a time when Iran and North Korea are
advancing their own missile programs, the head of the U.S.
Missile Defense Agency said on Thursday.
Vice Admiral James Syring told U.S. lawmakers that failure
to lift budget caps in fiscal 2016 would force him to delay
urgently needed steps aimed at improving the reliability of a
system top military leaders have called "unsustainable" given
growing threats and budget pressures.
Lawmakers estimate the agency could see an 18 percent cut in
its proposed funding of $8.1 billion for fiscal 2016 if the
budget caps are not lifted.
Syring said he would safeguard plans to build 14 more
ground-based interceptors and missile defense projects underway
in Europe. So any budget cuts would delay efforts to redesign
the kill vehicle used on ground-based interceptors and a new
long-range radar to help track enemy missiles.
That would affect Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co
and Raytheon Co. The three companies are working
jointly to redesign the kill vehicle, while Lockheed and
Raytheon are competing for the new long-range radar.
Riki Ellison, founder of the Missile Defense Advocacy
Alliance, said the U.S. military needed the new radar to fill
gaps in its ability to track North Korean missiles.
Ellison, whose non-profit group advocates for support of
U.S. missile defense systems, said current sensors could not
track a potential North Korean missile "from birth to death."
Further cuts could also slow work on promising future
technologies such as lasers and a space-based system that
promised to sharply lower costs, Syring told the House Armed
Services Committee's strategic forces subcommittee.
He said he saw some "opportunity" in a Nov. 5 memo from the
top two officers in the Army and Navy, which urged a
reassessment of the overall U.S. missile defense strategy.
In February, the Pentagon started a major review of missile
defense capabilities.
Syring said new technologies were emerging to address
missile threats before launch or in other ways. The current
system aims to destroy missiles after launch.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio and
Andrew Hay)