By Andrea Shalal
| SPRINGFIELD, Va.
May 22
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency remains classified, but the U.S.
spy agency that maps and analyzes the earth is opening up more
than ever, from sharing computer source code on a public website
to tapping new sources of intelligence.
The NGA's director, Robert Cardillo, is leading what he
calls a "seismic shift" in the agency's culture to help it
better exploit social media, commercially available imagery and
other data to continue providing high-level intelligence to the
U.S. government.
The NGA this week opened its doors to GitHub, the world's
largest site for sharing source code, to advance another goal -
to encourage its employees to share analytical tools and other
computer programs and get feedback from other developers.
The NGA last year become the first U.S. spy agency to set up
its own page on GitHub, but other agencies are following suit.
The National Security Agency's page premiered this week, and the
Defense Intelligence Agency plans to set up its page soon.
This summer, the NGA will also participate in Google Inc's
high-profile "Summer of Code" for young developers.
"Posting code to open source forums allows the private
sector and others to examine the agency's research up close, and
potentially benefit from it through additional enhancements and
applications. At the same time, the government can gain from
related research advances," said NSA spokeswoman Vanee Vines.
GitHub's "government evangelist" Ben Balter told workers at
the NGA's headquarters in Springfield, Va. that no one expected
them to publish their "special sauce," but said they could
benefit by sharing more routine tools.
Sharing code allows agencies to benefit from work done by
other developers, saving funds for harder challenges, he said.
He said the GeoQ disaster response software posted by the
NGA last year was a huge hit, and had already been adopted by
the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.
In August, the NGA will kick off a new program called GEOINT
Pathfinder that will test the agency's ability to answer four
key intelligence questions using only publicly available data,
social media, and commercial information technology.
The questions, like the NGA's budget, remain classified.
The agency's shift is being driven by the spread of smart
phones, social media and the rapid spread of commercial
satellite imager - all developments that are generating huge
amounts of data that was once available only to governments.
Tighter budgets also play a role.
"As the world is opening up, intelligence doesn't
necessarily always equal secrecy," said Chris Rasmussen, who
heads the Pathfinder program for the NGA. "It's a question of
relevance and niche ... Most of agency's value proposition going
forward will come from unclassified sources."
The NGA's ultimate goal is to answer the bulk of U.S.
intelligence questions through open sources, while reserving its
most exquisite and expensive satellites and other resources for
tough questions that cannot be answered any other way, he said.
DigitalGlobe Inc, which provides commercial imagery
to the NGA and other customers, said it is building new tools to
allow the agency and other parts of the government to use public
data to make better use of its high-resolution imagery.
Tony Frazier, senior vice president at DigitalGlobe, said
the company also posted to GitHub a tool called MrGeo that it
developed under the NGA's research and development budget.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Frances Kerry)