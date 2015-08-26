By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Oshkosh Corp will
dominate the U.S. military's wheeled vehicle market after
winning a $6.75 billion deal to build 17,000 armored trucks to
replace the U.S. Army and Marine Corps' aging fleet of 140,000
Humvees, analysts said on Wednesday.
The Wisconsin-based company said it will hire some
engineers, procurement experts and operations staff in coming
years, but expects no hiring surge since work on the new Joint
Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV, will offset other military
truck programs that are due to taper off.
"This contract provides nice stability for our defense
business for the long term," Oshkosh Chief Executive Charlie
Szews said in an interview on Tuesday. The new program is
expected to ramp up to around 3,000 trucks in fiscal 2020.
The contract win lifted Oshkosh shares nearly 7 percent on
Wednesday, helping reverse losses after Oshkosh cut its
full-year profit forecast last month. Oshkosh expects defense
revenues of $900 million and to break even in 2015, with foreign
sales seen driving big gains in 2016.
The Army said Tuesday that Oshkosh beat AM General, the
privately held maker of the original Humvees, and a team made up
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain's BAE Systems Plc
to win a deal that could eventually be worth $30
billion for 55,000 vehicles.
Roman Schweizer, defense analyst with Guggenheim Securities,
called the contract a "monster (truck) win" for Oshkosh, and
said it would help shore up Oshkosh's defense business, which
declined significantly after the end of the Iraq war, and the
U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Seth Weber said it would also
help make up for an expected cyclical decline in Oshkosh's
Access Equipment business, now its most profitable segment.
Szews said Oshkosh is in "a much better financial position"
than in 2009 when rivals questioned its ability to fulfill big
contracts to build mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, or
MRAPs, and medium tactical vehicles, or FMTVs.
Oshkosh has paid down the huge debt load it had five years
ago and now generates significant cash flow each year, he said.
Szews said Oshkosh prided itself on meeting its commitments,
and was ready to start building the new trucks for the Army and
Marine Corps, on its integrated line, which cranks out a mixture
of 20 firetrucks, cement mixers and military vehicles each day.
Schweizer said the Army's novel approach of giving credit to
contractors for providing technical data packages could provide
grounds for a protest.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)