(Corrects to show Northrop Grumman, not Boeing competing)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Defense Department
on Friday announced plans to deploy a new long-range radar in
central Alaska that would help the U.S. missile defense system
better discern potential enemy missiles launched by Iran or
North Korea and increase the capacity of interceptors in the
ground in Alaska and California.
Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp and
Lockheed Martin Corp are competing to build the new
radar, which is expected to cost just under $1 billion.
The new radar would begin defensive operations in 2020,
pending completion of required environmental and safety studies,
the department said in a statement.
It said the new long-range discrimination radar (LRDR) will
help the multi-layered U.S. ballistic missile defense system
better address potential countermeasures that could be launched
by potential foe to confuse U.S. defensive systems.
Missile Defense Agency Director James Syring and other
senior Pentagon officials told Congress in March that the new
radar was critically important to help defend against the
increasing capabilities by North Korea and Iran to launch
missiles at the United States.
The radar would likely be placed at Clear Air Force Station,
an Air Force Space Command radar station located in central
Alaska, but the final decision would be made after completion of
the environmental studies.
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said placing the new radar in central Alaska
rather than in the Alaskan Aleutian islands would allow the
system to keep an eye on threats from both North Korea and Iran.
He said it would also considerably cost less to build the
new radar in Alaska, which could free up funding for an
additional radar in Hawaii.
The Missile Defense Agency is moving ahead with the design
and development of the long-planned new radar. It launched the
competition in January and is expected to award a contract by
Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal 2015 year.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)