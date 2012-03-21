* Some satellites face continued cost increases

* Others lack ground systems to process data collected

WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. military is finally launching new satellites after a decade of cost overruns and schedule delays, but some spacecraft still face rising costs and others lack the ground systems to process all the data they are gathering, a new report found.

Cristina Chaplain, analyst with the congressional Government Accountability Office, told a Senate hearing that Pentagon officials were focused on fixing problems and implementing reforms despite declining budgets, but various issues still needed to be resolved.

U.S. senators seized on problems identified in the new report as they questioned a number of senior Pentagon, Air Force and Navy officials about their plans to cut $2 billion from spending on satellite programs in the fiscal 2013 budget.

The officials said the cuts were the result of difficult choices made to cut defense spending by $487 billion over the next decade, as agreed by the White House and Congress.

"We want to be sure that we are frugal and that we don't waste a dime, because we don't have a dime to waste," Senator Jeff Sessions, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on strategic force, told the officials.

Chaplain said there were still some big issues that could prevent the U.S. military from realizing the full benefits of new satellites on orbit.

Chaplain's report for the hearing included several examples:

- an 18-percent cost overrun on development and production of the first two Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellites being built by Lockheed Martin Corp, which will drive their cost up to $1.6 billion.

- a $438 million cost overrun and one-year delay on production of the third and fourth missile warning satellites in the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), also built by Lockheed.

- the Pentagon is unable to use data from one of two sensors on the first of the new missile warning satellites because the ground segment software to process that data will not be ready until 2018.

- cancellation of a new weather satellite program raised the risk of a capability gap for weather and environmental monitoring.

- problems with Boeing Co's Family of Advanced Beyond-Line-of-Sight Terminals (FAB-T), which Pentagon officials now believe will not be completed until 2017, three years after the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellites would be ready for military use.

- over 90 percent of the capabilities of the first of the Navy's new Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellites, which was launched last month, could not be used given delays in development of its ground terminals. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)