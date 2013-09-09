WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Defense Department
and NASA expect to spend about $44 billion to launch government
satellites and other spacecraft over the next five years,
including $28 billion in procurement funding, the Government
Accountability Office said on Monday.
The GAO, a congressional watchdog agency, said it was
difficult to determine exact funding plans because both agencies
used different accounting methods, but it arrived at the
combined total by analyzing Pentagon and NASA budget documents,
and looking at funding from other government agencies.
GAO said the projected funding data was an initial step
toward answering a larger request from lawmakers who question
the steep cost of space launches, and why efforts to inject more
competition have not gotten more traction.
"Defense and civilian government agencies together expect to
require significant funding, nearly $44 billion, in 'then-year'
dollars that factor in anticipated future inflation, for
launch-related activities from fiscal years 2014 through 2018,"
the agency said in a letter to the investigations subcommittee
of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
Committee.
Senator Carl Levin, a Michigan Democrat who chairs the
investigations subcommittee, and John McCain, the top Republican
on the panel, had asked GAO to investigate space launch funding
to get a better handle on the overall government effort.
GAO said it would continue to look into the larger question
surrounding "impediments to economical procurement of government
launch vehicles and launch services."
The Pentagon and NASA have sought in recent years to
introduce more competition to the space launch business, which
is largely dominated by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, the
Pentagon's two largest suppliers.
Orbital Sciences Corp and privately held Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, are trying to break into
the market for launching large government satellites into space.
In a letter to the Levin and McCain, GAO said it hoped the
aggregated data would help "inform plans to lower launch costs,
increase competition, and invest in new programs."
GAO said planned procurement funding of $28 billion
accounted for about 65 percent of the total amount through
fiscal 2018, with the Pentagon accounting for about $16 billion
of that amount.
Combined research, development and testing activities
accounted for about $11 billion, or 26 percent, according to the
GAO letter. NASA accounts for the lion's share of that projected
funding, or $10.5 billion, including about $7 billion on its
work on a launch vehicle and the ground systems needed to
support human exploration of deep space.