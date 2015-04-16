By Andrea Shalal
| COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 16
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 16 The U.S. Air
Force is studying how to develop a common ground system to
track, communicate with and control all the satellites it
operates, a move that would save money and improve
cybersecurity, the head of Air Force Space Command said on
Thursday.
General John Hyten said in an interview that several options
were under discussion that would free up money to focus on the
sensors on different satellite systems that are used for
communications, navigation, missile warning and other missions.
He said the options included using an existing Air Force
ground system developed for research satellites a decade ago;
developing a larger system in-house; signing a services-based
contract to handle the work, or hiring a contractor to design a
single new system that would be used for all spacecraft.
"We have to figure out what baseline pipe everything is
going to operate on, and then we need to go build that baseline
pipe and define the interfaces," Hyten said at the annual Space
Symposium conference.
He said the Air Force would continue to use ground systems
developed by Lockheed Martin Corp for the Space Based
Infrared System (SBIRS) satellites that provide early warnings
of missile launches, and the Raytheon Co ground system
that will operate Air Force global positioning satellites (OCX).
But the next generation of satellites would need to include
common interfaces to allow them to plug into the new common
ground system, Hyten said.
Lockheed, Raytheon and other big players in the military
satellite market, such as Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman
Corp, are eager for news about the Air Force's plans.
Smaller companies such as Harris Corp and commercial
providers such as Intelsat Corp also see
opportunities.
Hyten told the conference this week that developing a
separate ground system for each separate satellite program was
the "dumbest thing in the world" and change was overdue.
On Thursday, he told a news conference that "way too much
money" had been spent on separate telemetry, tracking and
control systems in recent years.
"We're going to figure out how to spend that money once and
have industry do the unique things that are unique to their
satellite," he said.
Developing a common ground system would also help shore up
the security of the networks used to communicate with, track and
control the satellites, and it would make it far easier to train
Air Force personnel, Hyten said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)