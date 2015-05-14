By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. Air Force on
Wednesday kicked off its first major satellite launch
competition in over a decade, issuing a draft request for
proposals for the launch of a next-generation Global Positioning
System satellite.
Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center said the contract
to be awarded after the competition would include launch vehicle
production, mission integration and launch operations.
The contract will likely be worth over $100 million but the
exact value will not be known until a contract is awarded.
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co, has been the sole launcher of
U.S. military and spy satellites for years, but the Air Force
expects to certify privately held Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, to compete for some launches in June.
SpaceX could respond to the draft request for proposals, and
could submit a bid once a final request is issued since it is
considered "qualified to compete." The company would, however,
need to be certified before any actual award.
SpaceX and United Launch Alliance could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The Air Force said the draft request for proposals, which
was published on a federal website late Wednesday, was for the
first of nine space launch missions that the Air Force plans to
open to competition in the next phase of its Evolved Expendable
Launch Vehicle program. Responses are due May 26.
"This is our first competition for EELV launch services in
over a decade," said Lieutenant General Sam Greaves, director of
Space and Missile Systems Center and the Air Force's program
executive officer for space. "Our intent is to reintroduce
competition while maintaining our focus on mission success in
support of national security space launches."
It was not immediately clear when the Air Force would issue
a final request for proposals, or when it planned to award a
contract.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)