By Andrea Shalal and Irene Klotz
| WASHINGTON, June 2
The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday
formally kicked off a competition for development of new
prototype rocket propulsion systems, and address the "urgent
need" to end U.S. reliance on Russian engines to launch
military and intelligence satellites.
Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force's
Space and Missiles Systems Center, told reporters on a
teleconference that initial proposals were due by June 23, and
the government hoped to divide $160 million in contracts among
up to four bidders on a rolling basis beginning in September.
The program, a so-called "public-private partnership," will
require bidders to use their own funds to cover a third of the
cost of the prototypes, Greaves said.
Those investments, slated to last 12 to 18 months, will pave
the way for later service contracts for the launch of key
military and spy satellites, the Air Force said.
The Air Force is scrambling to meet a congressional deadline
for ending use of Russian-built RD-180 engines to U.S. launch
military or intelligence satellites by 2019, a ban implemented
after Russia last year annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.
Russia's actions sparked concerns about relying on the
Russian engines to power the Atlas 5 rocket built by the current
monopoly launch provider, United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
ULA is expected to compete against privately held Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which was certified last
week to compete for military and spy satellite launches.
Other companies, including Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
, said they were also studying their options.
"We're moving fast," Greaves said. "The plan is to
transition from the RD-180 by investing with industry partners
to develop commercially viable launch systems that also assure
access to space for our (national security space) systems."
The Air Force also launched a separate process to fund
development of a U.S.-built oxygen-rich hydrocarbon combustion
engine, but remains committed to a longer-term strategy of
buying launch services rather than actual rockets or engines.
No comment was immediately available from ULA or SpaceX.
Blue Origin, a company owned by entrepreneur Jeff Bezos that
is developing a new engine for ULA, also declined to comment.
Greaves said the Air Force had examined the possibility of
obtaining data rights to the Atlas 5 rocket after a query by a
group of companies led by Aerojet, which are interested in
building a new engine for the launch vehicle.
The matter is being reviewed by Air Force acquisition chief
William LaPlante, who last month welcomed the initiative, and
the Pentagon's top arms buyer, Frank Kendall.
He said "intense discussions" were also underway about
whether to issue a waiver to a fiscal 2015 law to allow ULA to
compete for more than five rocket launches between 2019 and
2022, and a decision was likely soon.
ULA needs the issue resolved to get approval for continued
investment in development of a new U.S.-powered rocket.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Irene Klotz; Editing by Richard
Chang)