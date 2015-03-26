By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 26
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Air Force
overstepped its bounds as it worked to certify privately held
SpaceX to launch military satellites, undermining the benefit of
working with a commercial provider, an independent review showed
on Thursday.
The report cited a "stark disconnect" between the Air Force
and SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies, about the purpose
of the certification process and recommended changes.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James ordered the review after
the service missed a December deadline for certifying SpaceX to
compete for some launches now carried out solely by United
Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co.
The Pentagon is eager to certify SpaceX as a second launch
provider, given mounting concerns in Congress about ULA's use of
a Russian-built engine to power its Atlas 5 rocket.
The Air Force said on Monday it was revamping the
certification process, but did not release the report on the
review until Thursday and hoped to complete the work by June.
The report, prepared by former Air Force Chief of Staff
General Larry Welch, said the Air Force treated the process like
a detailed design review, dictating changes in SpaceX's Falcon 9
rocket and even the company's organizational structure.
That approach resulted in over 400 issues that needed to be
resolved, which was "counterproductive" to a national policy
aimed at encouraging competition in the sector.
In fact, the process was intended to show that SpaceX met
overall requirements to launch military satellites, not carry
out the more detailed review required for each launch on a
case-by-case basis, he said.
Welch faulted SpaceX for assuming its experience launching
other Falcon 9 rockets would suffice to be certified, and not
expecting to have to resolve any issues at all.
"The result to date has been ... the worst of all worlds,
pressing the Falcon 9 commercially oriented approach into a
comfortable government mold that eliminates or significantly
reduces the expected benefits to the government of the
commercial approach. Both teams need to adjust," he said.
He urged the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center
to "embrace SpaceX innovation and practices," while SpaceX
needed to understand the Air Force's need to mitigate risks, and
be more open to benefiting from the government's experience.
