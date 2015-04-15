By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 Top U.S.
military officials on Tuesday said a new push to defend U.S.
government satellites against potential attacks by China or
other countries created promising new business opportunities for
arms makers, non-traditional suppliers and international firms.
Doug Loverro, deputy assistant defense secretary for space
policy, said the Pentagon was seeking an initial $5.5 billion
over the next five years to beef up protection of space assets
and ground networks, and said that sum would grow in coming
years.
"It's a great moment. The opportunities are not only endless
but they are absolutely ripe to be exploited," Loverro told
Reuters in an interview at the annual Space Symposium here.
He said the U.S. government was looking at a range of new
approaches for everything from rocket launch, communications,
remote sensing, satellite control, and even sensors to increase
the government's ability to monitor what was going on in space.
"We're going to have to find more clever, more
resource-friendly ways to do what we used to do," Loverro said.
"And the commercial and international market provide that."
Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work will challenge industry
on Wednesday to present ideas for a more innovative approach to
ensure "space control," the mission of protecting satellites and
the networks used to operate them, a spokeswoman said.
Big weapons makers like Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing
Co and Northrop Grumman Corp are racing to cut
costs and adopt more commercial practices given increased
competition in both the satellite and rocket launch businesses.
Newcomers to the market, like privately held Space
Explorations Technologies, or SpaceX, say the Pentagon is more
open than ever to new approaches after years of cost overruns
and delays on big programs.
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Reuters she was
confident the company would be certified by June or sooner to
compete to launch military satellites, ending the monopoly held
in recent years by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture
of Lockheed and Boeing, the Pentagon's two top suppliers.
Loverro said ULA was already changing its approach to become
more competitive in the wake of competition from SpaceX.
ULA on Monday announced its plan for a cheaper rocket that
it said would be available for commercial and government
launches beginning in 2019.
General John Hyten, who heads Air Force Space Command, urged
conference participants to focus on standardizing the ground
systems that control satellites and finding new ways to monitor
the environment in space.
Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial
Intelligence Agency, said he was also revamping the agency's
approach to benefit from rapid growth in satellite data
generated by companies for commercial use.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)