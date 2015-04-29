WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Air Force could award contracts for prototypes of new U.S.-fueled launch vehicles as early as September, Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on Wednesday, a key step toward ending U.S. reliance on Russian rocket engines now used to launch key military and intelligence U.S. satellites.

James said the Air Force planned to use a different contract type called "other transactional authority," instead of a standard defense contract to accelerate the process, given the urgency Congress has put on developing a homegrown engine.

The Air Force said the expedited plan calls for the release of a final request for proposals by the end of May, with responses from industry due 30 days later.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)