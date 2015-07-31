WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Air Force is
involved in and closely following a SpaceX-led investigation
into the explosion that destroyed an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket
minutes after liftoff from Florida on June 28, a top general
said on Friday.
His comments came a day after 14 U.S. lawmakers told the Air
Force and NASA they had "serious concerns" about the fact that
closely-held SpaceX is leading the probe, rather than the
government, and whether it would receive enough oversight.
Lieutentant General Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force
Space and Missiles Systems Center, did not address those
concerns directly. But he said his office was monitoring the
probe "extremely closely."
"We are not awaiting the end of the investigation; we are
flight following the investigation from the time it happened to
the time it ends. But we are not usurping the process that's in
place where SpaceX leads it and the FAA oversees it," Greaves
said at an event hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace
Studies.
He said the Air Force had been involved from the beginning
of the investigation, which is led by SpaceX under the oversight
of the Federal Aviation Administration.
In their comments on Thursday, the 14 lawmakers also
questioned whether the Air Force had any plans to decertify
SpaceX, which is headed by its founder and Chief Executive Elon
Musk.
The Air Force had no immediate response to the letter. But
Air Force officials have said repeatedly that they do not plan
to decertify the company from competing for military satellite
launches since they would not be conducted until years from now.
Musk said on July 20 that a defective steel brace holding a
bottle of helium in the Falcon 9, needed to pressurize the
upper-stage engine's liquid oxygen tank, was the most likely
cause of last month's accident.
The accident, which destroyed a load of cargo destined for
the International Space Station, was the third botched resupply
run to the station within eight months. An Orbital ATK Inc
rocket explosion claimed a Cygnus cargo ship in October
and a Russian Progress freighter failed to reach orbit in April.
Orbital ATK is also leading its own accident investigation,
subject to FAA oversight, since the launch was conducted under
an FAA license.
In the case of last year's Virgin Galactic accident, the
National Transportation Safety Board led the investigation
because a member of the flight crew died.
