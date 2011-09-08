WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The head of the Army doesn't
want the number of U.S. soldiers to fall below the already
reduced level of 520,000 announced by the Pentagon earlier this
year. But he fears it's likely to happen anyway during the
budget battle in Washington.
If it does, General Raymond Odierno, the Army chief of
staff, warns that there may be repercussions for U.S. readiness
-- including the ability to fight two wars at the same time, a
cornerstone of current military planning.
"I'm comfortable at 520. Do I think we're going to end up
at 520? Probably not," Odierno, who took over the Army's top
uniformed job this week, told reporters at the Pentagon.
The U.S. Defense Department is already cutting at least
$350 billion from previously projected spending and additional
cuts of as much as $600 billion could kick in if Congress fails
to find at least $1.2 trillion more in deficit reductions by
year-end.
The Pentagon's industrial policy chief said at the Reuters
Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington that the defense
industry would face devastating consequences if Congress fails
to find a solution for reducing deficits by the end of the
year.
Top U.S. arms makers are set to meet Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta at the Pentagon next Tuesday to discuss their concerns.

Odierno, a former U.S. commander in Iraq, said the way that
the Army downsizes is important, adding the key wasn't to go
"too small, too fast" -- something that could reduce the Army's
flexibility when responding to unforeseen events.
"We all know that, with the budget considerations, the Army
is going to get smaller. We know that's going to happen," he
said. "But it's how we go about doing it that's important."
Odierno said there was still ongoing analysis about whether
the Pentagon could still fight two wars simultaneously if the
number of soldiers fell below 520,000. But he wasn't
optimistic.
"We're still doing some analysis ... We're working through
several different scenarios to help us figure it out," he
said.
"I think at 520 we could probably do it fairly close. Below
520 we can't," he added, before appearing to qualify his answer
by saying "it's all about risk -- how much risk you are willing
to assume."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Walsh)