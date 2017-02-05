WASHINGTON Feb 5 The Pentagon has failed to
disclose up to thousands of air strikes the U.S. military
carried out over several years in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan
against militants in those countries, the Military Times
reported on Sunday.
Last year, the United States carried out at least 456 air
strikes in Afghanistan that were not documented in a U.S. Air
Force database, the website reported. The air strikes were
conducted by U.S. Army helicopters and drones.
The incomplete data could go back to October 2001, according
to the Military Times, which describes itself as an independent
news organization.
The Pentagon and Army did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
