WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Pentagon's fiscal 2017
budget request will include $12 billion to $15 billion in
wargaming, experimentation and demonstrations of new
technologies aimed at ensuring a continued U.S. military edge
over China and Russia, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said
on Monday.
Work told a conference hosted by the Center for A New
American Security that the U.S. military planned to invest in
technologies that enhanced autonomy, but with a heavy focus on
human-machine collaboration.
He said the Pentagon would work closely with Congress to
ensure enduring support for the military's new focal point.
