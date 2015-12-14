(Adds comments from speech)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Pentagon's fiscal 2017
budget request will include $12 billion to $15 billion to fund
war gaming, experimentation and the demonstration of new
technologies aimed at ensuring a continued military edge over
China and Russia, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said on
Monday.
The U.S. military plans to invest in autonomous weapons and
deep-learning machines that draw on advances in artificial
intelligence, with a heavy focus on human-machine collaboration
and teaming in combat, Work said.
"This is designed to make the human more effective in
combat," he said at a conference hosted by the Center for a New
American Security.
"We believe that the advantage we have is ... our people;
that tech-savvy people who've grown up in the iWorld will kick
the crap out of people who grew up in the iWorld under an
authoritarian reign."
The Pentagon would work closely with Congress to ensure
enduring support for the military's new technology focal point,
Work said, while continuing to lower costs and speed up its
acquisition system.
The Pentagon would keep its work in these areas strictly
classified, while announcing specific accomplishments to help
deter potential adversaries, he said.
"I want our competitors to wonder what's behind the black
curtain," Work said.
The new technologies include wearable electronics,
exoskeletons, greater use of drones and manned aircraft working
together, and mother ships that would send out mini-drones to
execute military missions, he said.
Top U.S. weapons makers, including Lockheed Martin Corp
, Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp
await clues on which programs will be funded in the fiscal 2017
defense budget being finalized by Pentagon officials this month.
These efforts could lead to a system that would allow a
missile to independently identify and analyze previously unknown
enemy defenses, propose alternatives and enable military
commanders to adjust course while still in combat, instead of
waiting for later "lessons learned."
There was "a lot of skepticism" within the Defense
Department over whether the military would be able to perfect
and protect such a network, he said, though he was convinced
such weapons are "not only possible, but ... a requirement."
The United States would continue to seek cooperative
engagement and relations with Russia and China over the long
term, but viewed it as essential to strengthen its conventional
deterrence position and "do things smarter," Work said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)