WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has issued new policy guidelines aimed at curbing tobacco use within the U.S. military that include raising the prices of tobacco on military bases to match local market prices.

The policy, which also includes widening smoke-free zones in areas frequented by children, was detailed in an April 8 memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jilian Mincer; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)