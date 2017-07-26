FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 hours ago
Details of U.S. military transgender policy being worked out -White House
July 26, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 11 hours ago

Details of U.S. military transgender policy being worked out -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. armed forces was a military decision, and the White House will have to work with the Pentagon to decide how to implement the policy, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Implementation of the policy is going to be something that the White House and the Department of Defense have to work together to lawfully determine and ... I would imagine the Department of Defense will be the lead on that," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a briefing. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

