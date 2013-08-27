BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings says unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The United States has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, to buy 38 engines to power a sixth batch of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The Pentagon agreed on the terms of a contract for the sixth and seventh orders of F-35s with Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the jets, in late July. The government buys the engines separately from Pratt & Whitney, which is the sole producer of engines for the radar-evading plane.
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)