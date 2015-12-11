WASHINGTON Dec 11 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Friday said it had decided not to file a formal protest
against contracts awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to Science
Applications International Corp and BAE Systems Plc
to build prototypes of a new wheeled amphibious combat
vehicle.
General Dynamics Corp on Monday filed a protest with
the Government Accountability Office against the decision, which
was first announced on Nov. 24.
In a statement, Lockheed said it was disappointed about the
contract loss, and believed its vehicle "met or exceeded all of
the requirements" outlined in the Marine Corps' request for
proposals, while offering long-term affordability and
significant growth potential.
The Marine Corps is funding development of the new vehicle
as a replacement for the tracked Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle
that was being developed for the Marines by General Dynamics
before its cancellation in 2011 after large cost increases and
technical issues.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)