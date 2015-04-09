By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, April 9
WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. military on
Thursday announced new steps to speed up weapons development,
cut red tape and tap innovation in the commercial sector, and
said robotics and longer-range arms could play a key role in
securing U.S. technological superiority.
Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said urgent action was
needed after three years of "chronic" underinvestment in new
weapons and capabilities leading to what he called a "steady
erosion of our technological superiority."
Chief arms buyer Frank Kendall told reporters the third
installment of the department's "Better Buying Power" initiative
was focused on shoring up U.S. superiority, while further
streamlining the often cumbersome defense acquisition process.
He said the department was about halfway done with an
assessment of longer-range research and development priorities
that would help shape the Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget process.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other
companies have been waiting anxiously to see what priorities
emerge from a new "Defense Innovation Initiative" announced by
then-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel in November.
Kendall said some key ideas had already emerged for
reframing U.S. weapons priorities, including a bigger focus on
automation and robotics, greater collaboration among different
weapons platforms, and operating at longer ranges due to
advances in missile technology by potential adversaries.
He said the department was being open about its eroding
military edge because officials were worried about the lack of
funding, and the threat of further cuts if congressional budget
caps are not lifted in fiscal 2016.
The latest U.S. acquisition guidelines include measures to
shore up the cybersecurity of U.S. weapons systems, as well as
steps to make it easier to use technologies developed by
commercial firms and allies overseas.
The guidelines acknowledged the need for companies to earn
an "appropriate profit," and encouraged use of incentive fees to
encourage better performance, investment in prototypes. They
also aim for more performance-based logistics contracts allowing
private firms to service weapons systems under fixed-price
contracts.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)