By Jilian Mincer
NEW YORK May 28 Allison Armour loves fashion,
but doesn't need to keep it in her closet.
The 24-year-old frequents privately-held chain Crossroads
Trading Co, where she buys brand-name goods secondhand at a
discount, then sells the items back when she wants to refresh
her look.
Armour, a marketing manager for a nonprofit in Oakland,
California, has picked up skirts and shirts, Oxford shoes for
$30, a J.Crew trench coat for $40 and a Dooney & Bourke satchel
for $150, less than half its retail price. "When I get tired of
certain things, I put them aside and sell them back," she said.
For Millennials - the roughly 77 million Americans born
between about 1980 and 2000 - the allure of "no ownership" is
moving beyond housing and cars.
A new industry based on sharing or renting clothing,
electronics and small appliances is springing up from nothing
about five years ago, posing a disruptive force to traditional
retailers.
Battered by student loan debt and the Great
Recession, Millennials place less emphasis on owning and more on
sharing, bartering and trading to access coveted goods. These
behaviors have propelled businesses such as car rental service
Zipcar, taxi service Uber and home rental site Airbnb.
What Millennials do buy, and keep, is their smartphones.
About 85 percent of people aged 18 to 34 own them, according to
Nielsen research, and the devices are the doorway to the sharing
economy.
Now these "NOwners," as Jamie Gutfreund, chief marketing
officer for Deep Focus, calls them, are propelling a new wave of
privately-held companies such as children's resale marketplaces
Kidizen and Yerdle, which allow customers to swap or buy
smaller-ticket items like used clothes and household goods. Deep
Focus does market research on youth trends.
While their parents may have frequented thrift stores to
save money, Millennials who have the income to buy new goods
also see sharing and re-using as a way to promote environmental
benefits such as reducing landfill waste.
"Instead of paying for something and getting rid of it with
no value when you are done - swap and resale gives Millennials
the ability to extend the value," Gutfreund said. "It's
efficient and it's green."
Indeed, 59 percent of Crossroads shoppers said "being an
environmentally friendly way to shop" was one of their favorite
things about the store.
"A lot of people can't afford the timeless brands new but
they still appreciate the quality," said Erin Wallace, director
of marketing for Crossroads Trading and its sister store
Fillmore & 5th, which has opened six boutiques since 2012.
Many of these new businesses are getting funding from
traditional sources like individuals and private equity firms
including Bain Capital Ventures but also from startup platforms
such as Onevest.
"Just about every major industry is likely to experience
disruption (because of the sharing economy)," said Joe Atkinson
of accounting and consulting firm PwC, whose April report that
found that Millennials are among the most enthusiastic about
sharing and account for almost 40 percent of those who have
provided something.
FLOW OF STUFF
Driven by demand and technology, membership at Kidizen is
growing 40 percent to 50 percent a month. The company was
founded by two mothers with retail and marketing experience who
wanted to share the endless flow of "kidstuff" that arrived with
parenthood.
Members post photos, blog about their families, even send
notes and lollipops in shipments to the next family.
"It is a community where people have gotten to know each
other," said Dori Graff, 39, a co-founder. "That makes it
sticky. People keep coming back."
Yerdle estimates that American closets and garages contain
$100 billion in unused clothes, tools and other items, which it
wants consumers to acquire from the site rather than buying new.
"They shopping with things they don't need any more," said
co-founder Andrew Ruben, 42, who previously led sustainability
efforts at U.S. discount retailer Walmart. Yerdle now has more
than 300,000 members, and is growing 30 percent month over
month. He said the ultimate goal is to get people "to buy 25
percent fewer new items."
It has no inventory costs because members post a photo of an
item, and keep it until someone else wants it. Ruben said about
40 percent of the items go in their first day.
The company has received $10 million in funding, including
about $6 million from The Westly Group, which includes former
eBay executives. The Menlo Park, Calif., firm focuses
on making money while solving social issues by investing in
everything from Good Eggs, which delivers fresh food from local
producers, to Greengate Power, a wind farm in Canada.
"It's about how do you take all these assets and get them
used over and over by other people," said Gary Dillabough, a
Westly managing partner, who now sits on Yerdle's board. And
that appeals to Millennials. "They want to use things that are
already in the economy."
WORN WEAR
Some established retailers have taken note. Patagonia,
already popular with Millennials because of its quality and
environmental reputation, has offered free repairs since the
1970s. More recently, it launched a program encouraging
customers to trade in used clothing in good condition. They are
resold at its Portland, Oregon store for about half the original
price.
"We found that it encourages new customers to come to our
brand," said Nellie Cohen, 32, environmental marketing manager
at Patagonia. "People come to see what is on the Worn Wear
rack."
Highland Capital Partners, which has more than $2 billion
under management, has invested in a number of businesses
including Rent the Runway and ThredUp, an online fashion resale
shop, which focus on Millennials and the shared economy, said
Dan Nova, a partner. He likes Rent the Runway's leadership and
business model.
Rent the Runway, founded in 2009, allows users to rent
couture for special occasions. Not yet profitable, the company,
which says it's raised $116 million and is worth $600 million,
now has almost 5 million members, including celebrities and
billionaires, and $1 billion in inventory. It describes its
typical client as a well-educated 29-year-old female
professional.
"In the age of Facebook, people don't want to be
photographed more than once or twice in the same dress," Nova
said.
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer; Edited by Michele Gershberg and
John Pickering)