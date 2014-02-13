By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Feb 12 The Catholic Archdiocese of
Milwaukee said on Wednesday it has proposed a restructuring plan
for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court that would establish a sex abuse
victim compensation fund worth $4 million, an amount advocates
called woefully low.
The $4 million would be made available to abuse victims
partly through a loan the archdiocese plans to secure using
property as collateral and may be used to sue the church's
insurance companies, the archdiocese said in a statement.
The Roman Catholic Church in the United States has been hit
with a series of abuse accusations and scandals during the past
two decades. The scandals have cost the U.S. church about $3
billion in settlements and driven prominent dioceses like
Milwaukee's into bankruptcy.
The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
in 2011, citing the financial drain of settling sexual-abuse
claims and acknowledging missteps by the church in dealing with
pedophile priests. It expects to file a restructuring plan with
the court on Wednesday that includes the fund.
The archdiocese in July released hundreds of documents
showing that Milwaukee church officials vigorously shielded
pedophile priests and protected church funds from lawsuits
during a decades-long sex abuse scandal.
"No amount of money could ever be enough to restore what was
taken from those who suffered abuse," Archbishop Jerome Listecki
said in a statement.
The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests said it
hoped the court would reject the archdiocese's restructuring
plan and the compensation fund.
"It is paltry to say the very least," SNAP spokesman David
Clohessy said. "It's way, way off the mark."
Clohessy said at least five sex abuse victims in the United
States had received individual settlements against the church of
more than the $4 million the Milwaukee plan would provide.
The $4 million proposed by the Milwaukee archdiocese would
be one of the smallest, if not the smallest, fund of its kind,
according to Bishopaccountability.org, a website that tracks
settlements and bankruptcy cases involving the Roman Catholic
Church in the United States.
If the archdiocese successfully sues its insurance
companies, the additional money won in court would be added to
the fund, archdiocese spokesman Jerry Topczewski said.
The fund will be reserved for victims who have not
previously settled with the archdiocese and who can prove they
were abused by an archdiocese priest rather than priests from
independent orders, Topczewski said.
About 125 of the 570 claims filed against the archdiocese
may be eligible for a recovery from the fund, Topczewski said.
The restructuring plan also would establish a $500,000 fund
for lifetime therapy for victims of sex abuse by clergy, the
archdiocese said.
