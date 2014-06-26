(Recasts with signing, adds quote)
By Elizabeth Barber
BOSTON, June 26 Massachusetts Governor Deval
Patrick on Thursday signed into law a measure raising the
minimum wage to the highest of any U.S. state, $11 per hour, by
2017.
The move comes as U.S. Democrats nationally are trying to
make the minimum wage a key issue ahead of midterm congressional
elections in November, framing the effort as a quest of
conscience on behalf of the millions of Americans living on
wages that have not kept up with rising costs of living.
"Raising the minimum wage brings a little relief to the
working poor, many of whom do jobs we could not live without and
who recycle money right back into the economy," Patrick said in
a statement announcing the signing.
The law will raise the state's minimum wage in stages from
its current level of $8 per hour and follows similar moves by
neighboring Connecticut and Vermont.
The first minimum wage increase in Massachusetts since 2008
is expected to benefit some 500,000 workers statewide, said
state Representative Thomas Conroy, who is a Democrat like
Patrick.
"A lot of these folks are really struggling on the margins
and they deserve a raise," Conroy said. "It's one small step
toward addressing an income inequality issue that I think so
many Americans are finding really frustrating."
The law does not include provisions to tie minimum wage
increases after 2017 to inflation, which Patrick had sought.
Some Republican state legislators had backed an increase to
$9.50 over three years, saying that a more modest raise would
put less of a burden on the state's businesses.
"We realize the impact that raising the wage is going to
have on the business community," said Gina McLaughlin, policy
analyst for state Representative Brad Jones, who voted against
the bill.
President Barack Obama's effort to raise the U.S. minimum
wage to $10.10 per hour failed to win support in either the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives or the
Democratic-controlled Senate, with opponents saying an increase
would cost jobs.
In the absence of federal action, states have gone ahead
with their own legislation to raise entry-level wages. Vermont
will raise its minimum to $10.50 per hour by 2018, with
Connecticut, Hawaii and Maryland all moving toward a $10.10
minimum.
The District of Columbia earlier this year adopted an $11.50
minimum, to take effect in 2016, and Seattle's city council
voted this month to raise its minimum to $15 an hour over the
next seven years.
