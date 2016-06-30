By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, June 30
NEW YORK, June 30When New York and California
became the first states to lift the minimum hourly wage towards
$15 earlier this year, New York state adopted a two-speed system
that makes it a perfect testing ground for both advocates and
opponents of government mandated pay hikes.
While California set a state-wide schedule of reaching the
$15 level by 2022, New York lawmakers struck an 11th hour
compromise that created different timetables for New York City
and neighboring counties and the "upstate" regions where incomes
are lower and labor markets less robust.
Under the plan minimum wages in the northern and eastern
parts of the state would be initially lifted from present $9 to
$12.50 by 2021 rather than $15 as in New York City and adjacent
areas and only later upstate might gradually catch up, although
there is no fixed timetable.
It will be almost six years before $15 and $12.50 minimum
wage levels will be reached throughout the state, but other
states and advocates of a higher national minimum wage standard
will be closely watching how New York state's regions will
respond to its two-speed system.
To be sure, some big cities have adopted their own targets -
notably San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle - but New York is
the first big state to experiment with a state-wide two-tier
setup.
Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration has estimated that a
$15 minimum wage across the state would bring its economy $15.7
billion per year in additional spending by minimum wage earners.
Based on such calculations, a $12.5 minimum wage in upstate
New York would bring about $2.6 billion rather than $6 billion
to the region, according to Reuters estimates, confirmed by an
analysis by economists from the Fiscal Policy Institute and the
Rockefeller Institute. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1WGO59y)
The governor's office did not respond to a request for
comment for this article. When the deal was announced in early
April Cuomo said a "calibrated" minimum wage path that was
"responsible and a positive for the overall economy" could be an
example for the rest of the country.
The FPI's James Parrott, who together with Donald Boyd,
director of fiscal studies at the Rockefeller Institute,
prepared the analysis for Reuters, said two-speed minimum wage
hikes could mean less growth for the upstate economy.
"I'm not sure the proponents of a slower phase in upstate
realize the magnitude of the impact," said James Parrott, FPI
economist who helped with the analysis.
Republican lawmakers and business lobbies have questioned
the Democratic administration's calculations, which did not
account for any possible impact on jobs, business investment or
public sector budgets.
Groups that lobbied against a state-wide $15 minimum wage
have argued that economic growth and demand in the northern
parts of the state were not strong enough to cope with higher
labor costs and moving at the same pace as New York city could
lead to losses of hundreds of thousands of jobs.
"The upstate economy is very, very different from the
down-state economy," said Greg Biryla, Executive Director of
Unshackle Upstate, a lobby group for upstate businesses.
Not surprisingly, some upstate workers feel short-changed by
the compromise struck in the state capital.
Lorie Compton, 43, who works as a care worker in a nursing
home for a non-profit in Ithaca, New York, and raises two
teenage daughters, says on $11.40 an hour she cannot afford her
employer's health insurance program or even a visit to the
movies.
"I'm poverty level, let me put it that way," she said. "It
should be $12.50 now and then they can bump it up."
But some economists say for big states with substantial
regional disparities, a two-tier system may have its merits.
"It is smart to adjust minimum wage levels with some
sensitivity to local prices," said Jared Bernstein, an economist
at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and former
director of the President Obama's Task Force on the Middle
Class. "There is a reason why $15 makes more sense in San
Francisco than in Mississippi."
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Additional reporting by James Odato
in Albany; Editing by Daniel Bases and Tomasz Janowski)