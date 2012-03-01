By Bob Bird
CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb 29 (Reuters)- - The former
security chief at a West Virginia coal mine where 29 workers
were killed in a 2010 accident was sentenced on Wednesday to
three years in prison for lying to federal agents and
obstructing an investigation.
Hughie Elbert Stover of Clear Fork, West Virginia, had faced
a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison after being convicted
last October of making false statements to FBI and Mine Safety
and Health Administration investigators and obstructing the
federal probe into the cause of the Upper Big Branch disaster.
An explosion at the mine in Montcoal, West Virginia, which
was owned by now-defunct Massey Energy, killed 29 miners in
April 2010. It was the worst accident in the U.S. mining
industry in four decades.
"Today's sentence sends a clear message that when a person
obstructs an investigation - especially an investigation as
critical as UBB - there will be consequences," U.S. Attorney
Booth Goodwin said in a statement.
Prosecutors said Stover had lied when he told FBI and mine
safety investigators that security guards had not routinely
warned mine personnel when inspectors were on their way to the
mine.
But investigators discovered that Stover himself warned mine
personnel in such cases. Stover also instructed another person
to destroy thousands of Massey Energy documents related to the
UBB mine, prosecutors said.
"I was hoping that his sentence would have had a little more
time, but at least he will be taken away from his family," said
Shereen Atkins, of Racine, West Virginia, whose son Jason Atkins
died in the 2010 blast.
"Of course, 36 months for him does not compare to my life
sentence I received on April 5th when me and my husband lost our
son," she said.
Last week, Gary May, a former superintendent of the mine,
was charged with felony conspiracy, accused of tipping off
employees to safety inspections and concealing dangerous
violations.
May is the highest-ranking Massey official to face criminal
charges, which were laid out against him and "others known and
unknown" in a criminal information filing, which is typically
used when someone is expected to enter into a plea agreement.
Massey has been bought by Alpha Natural Resources.
Three reports, including a preliminary report by the mine
safety administration and a report released by the United Mine
Workers of America labor union, say Massey allowed unsafe
conditions in the mine that led to the disaster.
Stover was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Irene Berger in
Beckley, West Virginia.
