DENVER Nov 18 Carbon monoxide poisoning was
responsible for killing two miners and sickening 19 others at a
gold and silver mine in southwestern Colorado over the weekend,
state and federal authorities said on Monday.
The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, which is
conducting the probe, said in a statement that a foreman and a
miner were "overcome by gases following an explosives accident."
The agency said investigators were still trying to determine
what caused the accident at the Revenue-Virginius mine in Ouray
County on Sunday and why the miners were unable to escape the
fumes.
The facility, located about 330 miles (531 km) southwest of
Denver, is owned by Star Mine Operations, LLC of Denver.
The Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety,
which regulates environmental impacts at state mines, said in a
statement that Star Mine obtained a permit to mine silver, gold
and sulfide materials in February.
"All mining at the site is conducted underground via drill
and blast methods," the statement said.
The facility was last inspected in September to certify that
an underground ore-processing mill complied with state
regulations, the agency said.
The dead men were identified as Nick Cappanno, 34, and Rick
Williams, 59. Both were Colorado residents.
An emergency 911 call was placed early Sunday morning to
report that some type of mishap had occurred at the mine, said
Ouray County spokeswoman Marti Whitmore.
Rescue workers retrieved the bodies of the two victims from
an underground shaft, and the Ouray County coroner concluded the
men died of carbon monoxide toxicity, she said.
Nineteen workers were treated at area hospitals and all are
expected to recover, according to Whitmore. Authorities
initially said that 20 workers had been hospitalized.
The Revenue-Virginius mine was first claimed in the 19th
century, and is located at an elevation of 12,000 feet (3,700
meters) along the so-called Governor Basin in the rugged San
Juan Mountains.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Marguerita Choy)